Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Evoke Pharma (EVOK) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.01, close to its 52-week high of $2.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The the analyst consensus on Evoke Pharma is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Evoke Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.97 million.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.