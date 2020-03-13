Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 31.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Evofem Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33.

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Evofem Biosciences has an average volume of 84.48K.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. Its product include Amphora Contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and Antimicrobial Drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis.

