Evo Payments (EVOP) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Evo Payments (EVOP) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evo Payments with a $30.00 average price target.

Based on Evo Payments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.28 million and GAAP net loss of $3.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a net profit of $463K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVOP in relation to earlier this year.

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of merchant business. nIt also offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the North America and Europe geographical segments. The North America segment comprises the geographical markets of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.