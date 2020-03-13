Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Everspin Technologies (MRAM), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.64, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Everspin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Everspin Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRAM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products store data as a magnetic state and is offered as either a discrete or embedded solution.