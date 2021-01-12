Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Everspin Technologies (MRAM), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Everspin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Everspin Technologies’ market cap is currently $101.1M and has a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.63.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products store data as a magnetic state and is offered as either a discrete or embedded solution. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.