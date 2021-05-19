Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Everspin Technologies (MRAM), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Everspin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.01 and a one-year low of $4.30. Currently, Everspin Technologies has an average volume of 151.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRAM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products store data as a magnetic state and is offered as either a discrete or embedded solution. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.