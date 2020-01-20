Eversource Energy (ES) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 17, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse downgraded Eversource Energy (ES) to Hold, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.73, close to its 52-week high of $88.82.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 56.7% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Eversource Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $87.60, a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $87.00 price target.

Eversource Energy’s market cap is currently $28.73B and has a P/E ratio of 31.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.37.

NSTAR Electric Co. engages in the generation and supply of electricity. It provides distribution and transmission services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of eastern and western Massachusetts; and also owns solar power facilities. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.