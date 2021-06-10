Eversource Energy (ES) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report issued on June 7, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Eversource Energy (ES). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, South Jersey Industries, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eversource Energy with a $89.00 average price target.

Eversource Energy’s market cap is currently $27.87B and has a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ES in relation to earlier this year.

Massachusetts-based Eversource Energy is an electric services company. The company is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity, as well as the distribution of natural gas. It also operates regulated water utilities. It operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution.