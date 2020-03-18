EverQuote (EVER) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Oppenheimer gave EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.29.

Based on EverQuote’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $934K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EVER in relation to earlier this year.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.