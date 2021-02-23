EverQuote (EVER) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on EverQuote (EVER) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $62.00 average price target, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

EverQuote’s market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of -152.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 163 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

