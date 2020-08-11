Everi Holdings (EVRI) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Everi Holdings (EVRI) on August 4 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everi Holdings with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on Everi Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.72 million and GAAP net loss of $68.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a net profit of $5.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in June 2020, Geoffrey Judge, a Director at EVRI sold 40,000 shares for a total of $300,400.

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino gaming industry. It operates through the Games and FinTech segments. The Games segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer patrons gaming entertainment related experiences such as: leased gaming equipment; sales and maintenance related services of gaming equipment; gaming systems; and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment includes gaming establishments to offer patrons cash access services and products including: access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions; check-related services; fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services; compliance, audit and data software; casino credit data; and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.