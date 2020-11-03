Everi Holdings (EVRI) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Everi Holdings (EVRI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 63.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Everi Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.88 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Everi Holdings has an average volume of 2.42M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino gaming industry. It operates through the Games and FinTech segments. The Games segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer patrons gaming entertainment related experiences such as: leased gaming equipment; sales and maintenance related services of gaming equipment; gaming systems; and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment includes gaming establishments to offer patrons cash access services and products including: access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions; check-related services; fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services; compliance, audit and data software; casino credit data; and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.