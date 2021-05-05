Everi Holdings (EVRI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley Financial and Stifel Nicolaus gave Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BTIG. Analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Everi Holdings today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.79, close to its 52-week high of $18.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Everi Holdings with a $20.14 average price target, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Everi Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.52B and has a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.71.

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino gaming industry. It operates through the Games and FinTech segments. The Games segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer patrons gaming entertainment related experiences such as: leased gaming equipment; sales and maintenance related services of gaming equipment; gaming systems; and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment includes gaming establishments to offer patrons cash access services and products including: access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions; check-related services; fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services; compliance, audit and data software; casino credit data; and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

