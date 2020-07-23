Everest Re (RE) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Everest Re (RE) today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $223.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Everest Re has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.80.

Based on Everest Re’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2 billion and net profit of $16.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $355 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RE in relation to earlier this year.

Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company’s segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.