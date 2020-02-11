Everest Re (RE) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $285.88, close to its 52-week high of $285.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 69.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everest Re is a Hold with an average price target of $288.40, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Everest Re’s market cap is currently $11.52B and has a P/E ratio of 28.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.30.

