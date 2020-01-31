Everest Re (RE) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Everest Re (RE), with a price target of $282.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $276.88, close to its 52-week high of $281.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everest Re is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $300.00, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $302.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $281.98 and a one-year low of $208.01. Currently, Everest Re has an average volume of 223.4K.

