Evercore ISI’s Take on This Canadian Energy Company

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon maintained a Hold rating on Duke Energy (DUK) today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.16, close to its 52-week high of $102.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 73.2% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duke Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.45, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $106.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.18 and a one-year low of $84.28. Currently, Duke Energy has an average volume of 3.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DUK in relation to earlier this year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables.