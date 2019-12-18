Evercore ISI’s Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Devon Energy (DVN) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Richardson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Concho Resources, and Antero Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.39 and a one-year low of $19.72. Currently, Devon Energy has an average volume of 6.39M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil.