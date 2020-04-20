Evercore ISI’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Eversource Energy (ES) received a Hold rating and a $91.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Eversource Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $89.38.

The company has a one-year high of $99.42 and a one-year low of $60.69. Currently, Eversource Energy has an average volume of 2.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ES in relation to earlier this year.

NSTAR Electric Co. engages in the generation and supply of electricity. It provides distribution and transmission services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of eastern and western Massachusetts; and also owns solar power facilities. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.