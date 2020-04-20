Evercore ISI’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon upgraded OGE Energy (OGE) to Buy today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OGE Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a one-year high of $46.44 and a one-year low of $23.01. Currently, OGE Energy has an average volume of 1.9M.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment involves gathering, processing, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.