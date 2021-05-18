Evercore ISI Thinks Nkarta’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta (NKTX), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.50, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nkarta is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.33, implying a 176.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.50 and a one-year low of $22.46. Currently, Nkarta has an average volume of 247.1K.

Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.