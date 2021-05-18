Evercore ISI Thinks Finch Therapeutics Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

Evercore ISI analyst Maneka Mirchandaney maintained a Buy rating on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.02, close to its 52-week low of $11.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mirchandaney is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Mirchandaney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Solid Biosciences, C4 Therapeutics, and Alnylam Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Finch Therapeutics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FNCH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company. It is leveraging Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. It is developing novel therapeutics to deliver missing microbes and their clinically relevant biochemical functions to correct dysbiosis and the diseases that emerge from it. The lead product candidate is CP101 which delivers a complete microbiome and is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.