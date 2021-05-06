Evercore ISI Thinks Exterran’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Samantha Hoh from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Exterran (EXTN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.79, close to its 52-week low of $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoh is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -26.3% and a 83.3% success rate. Hoh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Oceaneering International, and Helix Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exterran is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, a 187.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Exterran’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 million and GAAP net loss of $33.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a GAAP net loss of $79.84 million.

Exterran Corp. is a systems and process company, which offers solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. It offers natural gas processing, treatment and compression products & services and provides midstream infrastructure solutions to customers. The company operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment provides compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment & crude oil and natural gas production & process equipment for customers. It also offers water treatment and power solutions. The Aftermarket Services segment sells parts & components and provides operations, maintenance, repair, overhaul, upgrade, startup & commissioning and reconfiguration services to customers. The Product Sales segment designs, engineers, manufactures, installs and sells natural gas compression packages and equipment used in the treating and processing of crude oil and natural gas. Exterran was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.