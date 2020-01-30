Evercore ISI Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Legg Mason (LM)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Hold rating on Legg Mason (LM) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.93, close to its 52-week high of $40.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Legg Mason is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.40, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Legg Mason’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $64.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $218 million.

Legg Mason, Inc. provides securities brokerage, trading and investment services. The firm’s segment includes Global Asset Management. The segment: Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to company-sponsored investment funds.