Evercore ISI Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ehealth (EHTH)

In a report issued on January 24, Michael Newshel from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth (EHTH), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.26, close to its 52-week high of $130.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newshel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Newshel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and Premier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $150.33, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ehealth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.07 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segment. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.