Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released today, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $78.00 average price target, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $86.58 and a one-year low of $53.34. Currently, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 870.7K.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs.