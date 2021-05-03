Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Hold Rating for BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

In a report issued on April 30, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.51, close to its 52-week high of $24.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group, and T Rowe Price.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BrightSphere Investment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

BrightSphere Investment Group’s market cap is currently $1.79B and has a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BSIG in relation to earlier this year.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The company was founded on May 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.