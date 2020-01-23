Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for T Rowe Price (TROW)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Buy rating on T Rowe Price (TROW) today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.24, close to its 52-week high of $133.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Rowe Price is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.33, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report issued on January 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on T Rowe Price’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $532 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $343 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TROW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries.