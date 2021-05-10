Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.0% and a 32.2% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Sunnova Energy International, and Nextier Oilfield Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $52.79 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.49 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 34.24M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York-based Plug Power, Inc. is an electrical equipment manufacturing company. It develops hydrogen fuel cell systems that replace conventional batteries in equipment and vehicles powered by electricity.

Read More on PLUG: