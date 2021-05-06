Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

In a report released yesterday, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.9% and a 32.5% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Precision Drilling, and Core Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextier Oilfield Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, representing a 39.6% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nextier Oilfield Solutions’ market cap is currently $842.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NEX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company was founded in October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.