Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Boston Properties (BXP)

In a report released today, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Boston Properties (BXP), with a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.93, close to its 52-week high of $143.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

Boston Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.00, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $143.93 and a one-year low of $124.58. Currently, Boston Properties has an average volume of 557.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BXP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Raymond Ritchey, the Senior EVP of BXP sold 96,802 shares for a total of $13,393,673.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, and owns aportfolio of Class A properties.