Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Miller from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.60, implying a 200.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $81.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $78.5 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases. Its pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.