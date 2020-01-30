Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Anthem (ANTM)

In a report released today, Michael Newshel from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Anthem (ANTM), with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $272.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Newshel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Newshel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as UnitedHealth, Premier, and Humana.

Anthem has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $357.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anthem’s market cap is currently $69.2B and has a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANTM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anthem, Inc. provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business and Other.