Evercore ISI Sticks to Its Buy Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

In a report released yesterday, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.89, close to its 52-week low of $25.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 52.1% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Trillium Therapeutics.

4D Molecular Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $717.8M and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FDMT in relation to earlier this year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a development stage precision gene therapy company. It engages in developing a broad pipeline of transformative gene therapy product candidates designed to treat patients suffering from lysosomal storage diseases, lung diseases, muscular dystrophies, and ophthalmic diseases. The AAV vectors are designed to provide targeted delivery by routine clinical routes, efficient transduction, reduced immunogenicity and resistance to pre-existing antibodies which enable to develop gene therapies.