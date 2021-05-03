Evercore ISI Remains a Hold on SolarWinds (SWI)

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne maintained a Hold rating on SolarWinds (SWI) on April 30 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 82.8% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Cognyte Software, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SolarWinds with a $18.80 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SolarWinds’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $265 million and net profit of $133 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $247 million and had a net profit of $13.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.