Evercore ISI Remains a Buy on Realogy (RLGY)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim maintained a Buy rating on Realogy (RLGY) on April 30 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.28, close to its 52-week high of $18.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as M.D.C. Holdings, Tri Pointe, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Realogy is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00.

Realogy’s market cap is currently $2.02B and has a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RLGY in relation to earlier this year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates residential real estate brokerage business in the U.S. primarily under the Coldwell Banker Corcoran and Sotheby’s International Realty brand names. The Realogy Title Group segment assists in closing of real estate transactions by providing full-service title and settlement services to customers, real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations and financial institutions with many of these services provided in connection with the Company’s real estate brokerage. The Realogy Leads Group segment consists of affinity programs (both company- and client-directed) as well as broker-to-broker referrals. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, NJ.