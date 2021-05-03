Evercore ISI Reiterates a Buy Rating on Cognyte Software (CGNT)

In a report issued on April 30, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Cognyte Software (CGNT), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 82.8% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Citrix Systems, and SolarWinds.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cognyte Software with a $39.33 average price target, a 49.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Cognyte Software Ltd provides security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. The company’s solutions accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent national security, personal safety, business continuity, and cyber threats.