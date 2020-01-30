Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Invesco (IVZ)

In a report released today, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Invesco (IVZ), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco is a Hold with an average price target of $18.50.

Invesco’s market cap is currently $8B and has a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles.

