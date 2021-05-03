Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Schneider National (SNDR)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Hold rating on Schneider National (SNDR) on April 30 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Old Dominion Freight, and Canadian Pacific.

Schneider National has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.82.

The company has a one-year high of $28.13 and a one-year low of $20.20. Currently, Schneider National has an average volume of 487K.

Schneider National Inc. provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of freight transported and delivered with standard and specialty equipment by employed drivers in company trucks and by owner-operators. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door container on flat car service by a combination of rail and over-the-road transportation, in association with rail carrier partners. The Logistics segment consists of non-asset freight brokerage services, supply chain services and import/export services. The company was founded by A. J. Schneider in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.