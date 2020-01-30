Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on International Business Machines (IBM)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Hold rating on International Business Machines (IBM) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

International Business Machines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $153.25, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $155.00 price target.

Based on International Business Machines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.78 billion and net profit of $3.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.76 billion and had a net profit of $1.95 billion.

