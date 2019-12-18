Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Yum! Brands (YUM)

Jason Carr- December 18, 2019, 9:01 AM EDT

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Hain Celestial, and Post Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum! Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.40.

The company has a one-year high of $119.72 and a one-year low of $86.40. Currently, Yum! Brands has an average volume of 2.02M.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a quick service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

