Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report released today, Kenneth Talanian from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint (PFPT), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.58, close to its 52-week high of $133.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Talanian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 77.5% success rate. Talanian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CyberArk Software, NortonLifeLock, and Check Point.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Proofpoint with a $147.75 average price target, representing a 15.7% upside. In a report issued on January 13, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.58 and a one-year low of $95.72. Currently, Proofpoint has an average volume of 537K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFPT in relation to earlier this year.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a cybersecurity company, which engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. Its security-and compliance platform is comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions, including email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in June 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.