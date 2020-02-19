Evercore ISI Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on 10x Genomics (TXG)

Evercore ISI analyst Luke Sergott maintained a Buy rating on 10x Genomics (TXG) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.22.

Sergott has an average return of 42.1% when recommending 10x Genomics.

According to TipRanks.com, Sergott is ranked #2765 out of 5925 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 10x Genomics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50.

Based on 10x Genomics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $75.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TXG in relation to earlier this year.

10X Genomics, Inc. is a life science technology company, which engages in building products to interrogate, understand and master biology. Its integrated solutions include single cell transcriptomics, single cell genomics, single cell epigenomes, linked-reads genomics and spatial transcriptomics.