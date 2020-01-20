Evercore ISI Maintains Their Sell Rating on BNY Mellon (BK)

In a report issued on January 17, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on BNY Mellon (BK), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BNY Mellon is a Hold with an average price target of $54.38, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Based on BNY Mellon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.69 billion and net profit of $1.44 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.98 billion and had a net profit of $876 million.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Investment Services, and Other.