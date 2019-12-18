Evercore ISI Maintains Their Hold Rating on Southern Co (SO)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Gordon maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co (SO) today and set a price target of $63.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.70, close to its 52-week high of $64.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Gordon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 74.5% success rate. Gordon covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southern Co is a Hold with an average price target of $64.93.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Southern Co’s market cap is currently $66.8B and has a P/E ratio of 14.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2019, James Kerr, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO of SO sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,554,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Southern Co. is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas.