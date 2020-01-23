Evercore ISI Maintains Their Hold Rating on Northern (NTRS)

In a report released today, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Northern (NTRS), with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Northern has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.00, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Buckingham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Based on Northern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and net profit of $367 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $404 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTRS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Robert Browne, the EVP & CIO of NTRS sold 14,046 shares for a total of $1,534,947.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through two segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.