Evercore ISI Maintains Their Hold Rating on Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released today, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $205.47 average price target, implying a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $17.02B and has a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.40.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System, a set of network applications; and Ethernet switching and routing platforms.