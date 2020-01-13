Evercore ISI Maintains Their Hold Rating on Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on January 10, Umer Raffat from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $238.26, close to its 52-week high of $244.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $249.79.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amgen’s market cap is currently $141.6B and has a P/E ratio of 18.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.