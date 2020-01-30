Evercore ISI Maintains a Buy Rating on T Rowe Price (TROW)

In a report released today, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on T Rowe Price (TROW), with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.12, close to its 52-week high of $137.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

T Rowe Price has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.33, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $137.49 and a one-year low of $89.50. Currently, T Rowe Price has an average volume of 846K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TROW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries.