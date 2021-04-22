Evercore ISI Maintains a Buy Rating on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 51.8% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Finch Therapeutics Group, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Viracta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chinook Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.20, representing an 113.7% upside. In a report issued on April 8, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aduro BioTech, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of diseases, including cancer. Its technology platforms include STING Pathway Activator, B-select monoclonal antibody, and LADD, or Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted Listeria monocytogenes. The company’s platforms stimulate and/or regulate innate and adaptive immune responses, either as single agents or in combination with conventional therapies like chemotherapy and radiation as well as other novel immunotherapies. Aduro BioTech was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.